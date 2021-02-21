HB 89 Introduced To Modify Notification In Ohio

David Ragle Print

is once again working with Rep. Scott Wiggam in the Ohio legislature to fix Ohio's proactive notification requirement. House Bill 89 , recently introduced by Rep. Scott Wiggam, will amend Ohio law to "modify the requirement that a concealed handgun licensee must notify a law enforcement officer that the licensee is authorized to carry a concealed handgun and is carrying a concealed handgun when stopped." Ohioans For Concealed Carry