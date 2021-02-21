HB 89 Introduced To Modify Notification In Ohio

- Published: 21 February 2021
Ohioans For Concealed Carry is once again working with Rep. Scott Wiggam in the Ohio legislature to fix Ohio's proactive notification requirement. House Bill 89, recently introduced by Rep. Scott Wiggam, will amend Ohio law to "modify the requirement that a concealed handgun licensee must notify a law enforcement officer that the licensee is authorized to carry a concealed handgun and is carrying a concealed handgun when stopped."
OFCC has been working for years to repeal or modify the requirement to notify, and although this bill is not a clean repeal it is still a very good bill. It only requires notification when an officer requests your CHL or asks if you are carrying a concealed handgun. Further, and most importantly, it removes the criminal penalty for failure to notify.