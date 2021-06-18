2021 Party in the Park

OFCC Print

Print Email

Ohioans for Concealed Carry / Ohio Gun Rights will be hosting our Annual Party in the Park this year on Saturday, August 14 2021 at the appropriately named Liberty Park in Powell, Ohio, with sign in beginning at 10:30 AM and lunch beginning at 11:30 AM.

Speakers will include:

State Senator Dr. Terry Johnson, author of Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law, will be the keynote speaker,

State Representative Scott Wiggam, author and Chief driving force behind our bill repealing that odious Duty to Notify,

Historian, Riflemen Instructor, and crowd pleaser Steve Branham, Corvette, “the Appleseed guy”,

Political speakers include Jim Renacci, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timkin, and Mark Pukita, among others.

Door prize and GUN drawings will follow the speakers.

Lunch will be served by Boy Scout Troop 95, from Bremen, Ohio, who will also be presenting the colors at 11:30AM. The menu will consist of home smoked pulled pork, smoked macaroni and cheese, cowboy beans, and bacon ranch pasta salad.

Meal tickets are $15.00 in advance, and $20.00 the day of the event with no guarantee, so order your meal tickets early.

Meal tickets get entered in the door prize drawings, and the GUN raffle tickets will be sold separately, and you can now buy as many as you want at $5.00 each.

To register for Party in the Park click here.